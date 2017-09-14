Reverb Press is reporting that more districts continue to flip dramatically for Democrats. Happy days may be here again after all!

In today's Dumb Move News, Suburban Guerrilla recounts the latest twists and turns by the Trump administration in attempting to cover up the obvious.

Eclectablog takes a look a soon-to-be retiring Rep. David Lott (R-MI) who's like a walking textbook of political corruption.

Lance Mannion does a great job of mocking those in mainstream media who somehow believe that President Stupid has actually pivoted.

And lastly, yes, I know it's wrong; yes, I know it's indecorous. But I can't give up my HuffPo. Won't do it. Not gonna happen.

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can follow patrickB on Twitter too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).