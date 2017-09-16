Upyernoz at Rubber Hose asks a great question: Will Trump voters as a whole continue to tolerate Trumpsky drifting into the loving arms of Nancy and Chuck?

Walter Einenkel at Daily Kos presents perhaps the most compelling example of how the Republican Party has always placed partisan politics above the nation's interests.

David Badash from the New Civil Rights Movement reports on Hillary Clinton's powerful interview with Rachel Maddow.

Based on this report from ProPublica, I'm guessing Facebook will be expecting Mueller Time very shortly.

And last but definitely not least, LGBTQ Nation presents Campus Pride's shame list of the worst colleges and universities for LGBT students.

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can follow patrickB on Twitter too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).