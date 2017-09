d r i f t g l a s s - the Parthian shot;

Eclectablog - forget Russia, the right purveys lots of #fakenews;

Gin and Tacos - let's play chicken with nukes!

Joe.My.God - but her emails! Trump's gifts from the Saudis;

Madness & Reality - is Trump suicidal?

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and offers this comfort food recipe for these dark times.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).