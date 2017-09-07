Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Bad Attitudes - the Good American;

Clarissa's Blog - DACA is bad, but losing it would be worse;

Crooked Timber - restating the case against trickle down;

Homeless on the High Desert - Canada scolds us on right-to-work;

Mustang Bobby - staring down Irma's barrel;

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and will make a double recipe of his bolognese this weekend to fill that gaping hole ....

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).


Comments

Broken Promises

