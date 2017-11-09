Miss America Gets Political, Savages Trump

From his rejection of climate change, his love of Russian oligarchs and White Supremacists, there wasn't a lot of love shown for Trump last night in Atlantic City.

Video by Yahoo

Source: Fox "News"

Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, was named Miss America 2018 Sunday night in Atlantic City following a night of political questions ranging from the Trump administration's alleged collusion with Russia to Confederate monuments.

The event got political after the Miss America candidates were asked multiple questions about the current political climate and President Trump during the question-and-answer session.

During one of the onstage interviews, Mund said Trump was wrong to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord aimed at combating climate change.

“I do believe it's a bad decision,' she said. “Once we reject that, we take ourselves out of the negotiation table and that's something that we really need to keep in mind.”