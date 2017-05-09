Morning Joe Ridicules Trump For Putting Supplies In Wrong End Of Truck

By Susie Madrak
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
up

It says something about how far Trump has falling that Morning Joe devoted a segment to ridiculing his inability to place Harvey relief supplies in the correct end of a pickup truck.

"That's obviously a photo-op for the president, who did a nice job going down there twice," Willie Geist said. "Let's give him credit for going down there. Mr. President, put that in the bucket."

But Trump simply didn't understand that supplies go in the flatbed, and not the driver's cab.

They replayed the move as they continued to laugh.

“I bet they’re not breaking this down on ‘Fox & Friends,'” Joe Scarborough said.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV