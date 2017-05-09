Morning Joe Ridicules Trump For Putting Supplies In Wrong End Of Truck

It says something about how far Trump has falling that Morning Joe devoted a segment to ridiculing his inability to place Harvey relief supplies in the correct end of a pickup truck.

"That's obviously a photo-op for the president, who did a nice job going down there twice," Willie Geist said. "Let's give him credit for going down there. Mr. President, put that in the bucket."

But Trump simply didn't understand that supplies go in the flatbed, and not the driver's cab.

They replayed the move as they continued to laugh.

“I bet they’re not breaking this down on ‘Fox & Friends,'” Joe Scarborough said.