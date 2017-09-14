Morning Joe: Trump Has Finally Figured Out Why His Polling Numbers Are Low

If there's one thing you can say about Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough, he's politically pragmatic. This morning, he was dismissive of the uproar from Breitbart and other extremists over Trump's latest agreement with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, pointing out how popular DACA is.

"DACA is something that is overwhelmingly popular with the American people and so that's, again, that itself the way he's manufacturing forward and he's doing something that actually is going to be popular with most americans," he said.

"I find it hard to believe that his base is going to run away from him on this one because, again, the base is about Donald Trump. The base is not about Steve King or what Steve King's base is about. It is unique to itself and there are, you know, only 12% of Americans --only 12% of Americans -- support Steve King and Laura Ingraham and Ann Coulter's position to remove or deport Dreamers.

"Only 12%. And what is it, 73% of Americans want Dreamers to stay, either as residents who are legalized or as citizens, and they can have the debate over that all they want. One in ten, Donald Trump last night agreed to a 90-10 proposition, Harold Ford and now he's got all these people screeching at Breitbart?

"Maybe he can look and go, 'Oh, maybe that's why I have been sitting at 33% instead of 55% all of a sudden.Because I have people who want me to be on the wrong side of a 90-10 issue!"

