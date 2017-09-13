Pastor Jeffress Against DACA: 'God Is Not Necessarily An Open Borders Guy'

Pastor Robert Jeffress, a rabid Trump supporter, defended Donald Trump ending DACA telling "Fox and Friends" that "God is not necessarily an open borders guy."

See, Jeffress, as a white, male, 61-year-old Southern Baptist Republican, has all the qualifications necessary to speak for God on immigration.

If Trump contradicted God, you know that Jeffress would then say that God had made an uncharacteristic mistake.

However, "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt and their producers hysterically thought Jeffress had been part of the group who signed onto a letter sent to Speaker by the 'Evangelical Immigration Table' which demanded they save DACA, not end it.

Anything that says "Evangelical" - Fox News must believe are hard right Trump supporters.

Ainsley said, "3400 church leaders" sent Speaker Ryan a leader and then read off a portion of it. She must assumed that within the very pro-DACA stance of the letter since "national security" was mentioned maybe it threw her off?

Earhardt, "So, tell me about this letter that you penned to the Speaker [Paul Ryan]. Why to the speaker, and what made you all do this?"

Jeffress, "Well, first of all, I did not sign the letter. I was not a signatory on that letter."

Ouch! Jeffress would never sign a letter telling Trump what to do or make public his negative thoughts about a policy he disagrees with under this administration.

Jeffress continued, "And look, I think that these leaders got one component of this immigration debate right, talking about Christian compassion. I mean, Jesus said we're to love our neighbors as ourselves and that our neighbors are not just people like us, but people different than us. But while Christian compassion is one consideration, it's not the only consideration in the immigration problem. I mean, the Bible also says that God is the one who established nations and its borders. God is not necessarily an open borders guy, as a lot of people would think that he is. And thirdly, the Bible says God has ordained government to protect its citizens. So when you are talking about a biblical solution to immigration, yes, we need to talk about compassion, but we need to balance that with government's real responsibility to protect its citizens."

Earhardt, "Isn't that what they're saying though? They're saying valuing and protecting immigrants while also protecting national security."

I guess she never read the letter.

Jeffress, "They are, but I think they tend to lean on the side of compassion and don't balance it like it should."

Imagine, religious leaders leaning on compassion! What a novelty for these Trump Evangelicals.

He continued, "For example, this week we had the Pope, once again, lambasting President Trump for not doing enough for immigration. And I think these leaders and the Pope are sincere, but they're sincerely confused about the difference between the church and government. And so I think we need to keep those roles distinct."

Now a right wing religious zealot is siding with the separation of church and state? Only when it's convenient to right wing ideology, naturally.

Earhardt: "It's tough because the Bible does tell us to honor our authorities, to follow the rule of law, to follow all of the laws -- and the laws are clear in this situation -- but also have compassion for others. So it is a tough topic. Thank you, Pastor Jeffress, for joining us."

