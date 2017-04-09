Pastor Jeffress Is Selling His Soul To Normalize Trump

Pastor Robert Jeffress made an appearance on Fox News with 'Judge' Jeanine Pirro to sell skeptical viewers on the lie that President Trump "sincerely wants to bring people together."

Does he mean bringing the white supremacists together with the neo-Nazis together with the anti-Semites?

It doesn't take much for these phony religious leaders to stand on their soapbox to praise Donald Trump.

If you missed it, Friday was the epitome of humiliation for these supposed men of God, as they bowed their heads to worship the golden calf they created in their image, Donald Trump.

Jeffress was a member of Friday's, "praise Trump" revival meeting at the White House and he followed that up on Saturday evening by sitting down with Fox News' Judge Pirro to recite the the same moronic claptrap responsible for tarnishing his religious credentials forever.

The Pastor was all jacked up and said, "I'm grateful we have a president who believes in the power of prayer, which is one of the many reasons people of faith continue to support him overwhelmingly."

The support of Trump has nothing to do with the president giving lip service to these charlatans of faith.

Jeffress seemed shocked that Trump directed their prayers to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

He continued, "But he also wants us to be praying for our nation as a whole."

You mean the nation he's helped rip apart? Good to know.

Now comes the comedy portion of Jeffress appearance.

"I thank god he has given us a president like Donald Trump who sincerely wants to bring people together," he said.

You always know a religious leader is blowing feces through their blowholes when they praise a man like Trump, who never took an interest in the matters of faith before he ran for office.

Being a p*ssy grabber doesn't allow one for much time to pray and reflect.

The effort men like Jeffress, Franklin Graham and Falwell Jr., are putting into trying to normalize Trump is disgusting as it is despicable.