Rep. Steve King Threatens Trump And Ryan Over DACA Deal With Democrats

Iowa's most xenophobic Congressman, Steve King, told CNN that President Trump's downfall will be giving "amnesty" to DACA recipients.

A number of Republicans actually understand that DACA kids are a special class of undocumented immigrants, because they were brought here as kids and are in every way except the paperwork Americans.

But that doesn't float with Steve King, for whom "Western Civilization" -- meaning White people -- is threatened by immigration, period.

Rep. King was being interviewed by "CNN's New Day" host Alisyn Camerota. After expressing his disappointment that Trump's border wall is nowhere to be found, the conversation turned to DACA.

King gave his own version of the history of immigration law since Ronald Reagan held office and opined that Trump needs to respect the "rule of law" first and then work back from that.

Then he made a bold claim with no proof to back it up.

Rep. King said, "We were on the cusp of doing that until the Trump announcement the other day on DACA, and now looks to me like things are going downhill pretty fast and we better put it back together or the Republicans will be done for in 2018 and 2020."

Is he making believe the HOUSE had almost finished negotiating an immigration deal? Really?

The CNN host then drilled down and asked, "What does this mean for the Republican party? If the president protects the DREAMERs - and the wall that he promised really is the refurbishing old fences?"

Rep. King then threatened Trump.

He said, "What it means is the base will leave him. They won't be able to defend him anymore."

He continued saying that his "constituents in Iowa" have told him to be behind Trump.

He said, "I support almost every piece of the rest of his agenda, except the amnesty piece being dangled out in front of America right now, and that’s so destructive to a first world country. If you do not have the rule of law or respect for that law, then the people writing our immigration laws are the people that are breaking them."

Rep. King wants to arrest the staffers who are writing the DACA agreement as we speak.

King did not like those kids who grew up in America, protesting for their fate and freedom.

King said, "We had a protest - DREAMers coming out demanding that we give them amnesty. Well, what do law breakers have, what right do they have to make demands of the duly elected officials from the citizens of the United States of America? If anything, they should at least be pleading for it and not demanding.”

Hear that Dreamers? Get on your knees and beg.

Camerota again asked what this means to the Republican Party and Rep. King then threatened Speaker Ryan. Is it a possible civil war?

King said, "I hope that we can somehow walk through this without another change in leadership in the way it took place with John Boehner. I would remind people, John Boehner understood in 2013, that if he brought amnesty to the floor of the House of Representatives that that would be the end of his speakership, and he didn't bring it to the floor."

Get that Ryan? Bring this up and you're through.

So say all the xenophobes of the Trump administration and their surrogates.