Rick Scott: Donald Trump Promised He's 'Praying For Us' As Irma Wrecks Florida

By David
Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) on Sunday indicated that he was satisfied with the support he was receiving from the federal government and expressed appreciation to President Donald Trump, who is reportedly "praying" for the state.

While speaking with ABC News on Sunday, Scott said that he had talked to Trump "pretty much every day" about preparations and the impact of Hurricane Irma.

"He said he would be praying for us," Scott recalled. "He's offered every resource there is in the federal government."

"We're going to make sure that every person in this state is taken care of," he added. "It's hard to do it during a storm, but as soon as the storm passes, our first responders will be out there."


