Sad Sarah Sanders Accuses Clinton Of 'Propping Up Book Sales With False & Reckless Attacks'

In her new book What Happened, Hillary Clinton has some pretty strong things to say about Donald Trump, Russian interference, and our future as a democracy if Trump goes unchecked. At one point, she says Trump wants to make Washington, DC "Moscow on the Potomac," and she gets pretty specific about how she thinks it will happen.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders had some words to say about that and the book in general after a reporter asked a question about whether Trump has read it during today's White House press briefing. Try not to laugh too hard as she opens up about how "Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost."

Huh. I guess all those "Lock her up!" chants at Trump rallies were our imagination? I guess the hate groups and the horrible online memes that were propagated by Russian troll farms didn't have anything to do with anything, though. At least, if you're Sarah Huckabee Sanders and your job is to lie with shameless doe-eyed wonder to the American public every day.

Sarah is also "sad" that the "last chapter of [Clinton's] public life is going to be defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks."

That's some wishful thinking right there. Hillary Clinton isn't going anywhere. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on the other hand, will be a pimple on the ass-end of history when all of this is over.

This article has been updated to make it clear Sanders was responding to a question about whether Trump read the book, because apparently it was a bit murky before.