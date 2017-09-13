Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Hit Job On Jim Comey Did Not Go Unnoticed

Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski noted Sarah Huckabee Sanders' oh so casual suggestion at yesterday's White House press briefing that former FBI director James Comey should be investigated by the Department of Justice.

"At yesterday's briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders questioned the remarks (by Steve Bannon) that the firing of Comey was the biggest mistake in modern political history. Comey's actions justified his firing by the president," Brzezinski said as introduction to the clip.

"I think there is no secret Comey, by his own self-admission, leaked privileged government information weeks before President Trump fired him. Comey testified that an FBI agent engaged in the same practice. His actions were improper and likely could have been illegal and leaked memos to the New York Times.

"He politicized an investigation signaling he would exonerate hillary clinton before he ever interviewed her or other key witnesses. He (Trump) is happy with the decision he made and I think he has been fully vindicated by a lot of these new things and knowing it was the right one."

Mika noted that Sanders said recommending the prosecution of Comey is "not the president's role and that the White House is not encouraging it."

"She had papers in front of her and reading a statement and clearly the message they wanted to deliver," she said.

"It does not specify what charges they want. James Comey's memos were not privileged and therefore this claim would not hold much legal water. This is something where the White House is still sticking to their guns. They are trying to vilify Comey."

We all know why. Comey is the key to obstruction of justice charges against Trump, and that's why he's under attack.