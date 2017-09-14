Sarah Sanders Struggles To Defend Trump's Border Wall Flip-flop: 'They Are Building Sample Walls'

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday sought to calm President Donald Trump's supporters after Democrats announced that they had reached an agreement that a deal on protecting undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers would not be connected to funding a new wall along the Mexico border.

"The president has been very clear in what his position is," Sanders insisted during an appearance on Fox News. "He wants to get a deal done. He wants to do that with DACA [bill for Dreamers] but also to include massive border security and interior enforcements. That's what he's tweeted this morning."

"But if the wall is not in that [deal with Democrats]," host Steve Doocy said, "the wall is going to be in something else, right?"

"The wall is already going through extensive renovations," Sanders hedged. "They are already building sample walls. That part is already moving forward. That's going to continue. The president is 100 percent committed to the walls."

"There's not going to be any new wall aside from what already exists?" Doocy pressed.

"No, like I just said, they are already building sample walls," Sanders remarked. "There's already extensive renovations taking place. Additional things will continue on the wall front as well as massive border security."