Scarborough: Mike Pence 'Says' He Was Lied To About Flynn

On Morning Joe today, Scarborough was ranting about Trump staffers "forgetting" they met with Russians.

"If afterwards you get a national security adviser, a guy that's going to be national security adviser, in trouble because he didn't report Russian meetings. This is like, we've heard more about Russia than we have been sitting through a constant James Bond movie," Scarborough said. "You don't forget that, Harold."

Harold Ford Jr. agreed. "These are difficult things to forget," he said.

"Not only that, there were several dozen contacts and breaches. In addition, Mike Pence was lied to, about Mike Flynn, about Russia. At the end of the day, that led to his ouster. Just to reinforce your point."

"I will say on September 12th, 2017, Mike Pence tells us he was lied to about Russia," Scarborough said.

"Correct," Ford said.

"He was lied to about Russia," Scarborough said.

"And I think from now on, anytime somebody says Mike Pence was lied to, if we don't want to look really stupid in the future, we should say Mike Pence "says" he was lied to."

It would be even more compelling if they mentioned that we already know Mike Pence was notified about Flynn's ties to Russia, long before it became an issue.