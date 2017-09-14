Ex-Sheriff Clarke Says The Word 'Racism' Has No Meaning Anymore

Ex-sheriff David Clarke joined Fox and Friends and in a mostly maudlin interview, called ESPN host Jemele Hill a "back bencher" and said the term racism is meaningless.

Although Clarke says he doesn't watch Jamele, he said, "she's a back bencher" who wants more attention for herself, "to lift her up to where the stars are on that show on ESPN."

After the recent employee purge at ESPN, and after watching her for many years, Jemele Hill is no "back bencher," especially since she has her name plastered on an ESPN show called "Sportscenter With Michael And Jemele."

And then "Sheriff" Clarke gave us all a lesson on racism.

Clarke said, "You know, this term ‘racism’ is thrown around so much, it doesn’t even have any meaning anymore. It’s been so diluted. Everybody is a bigot, everybody is a racist, everybody is a fascist. Like, come on now. When sports starts to seep into politics, it’s disastrous.”

He then recounted Rush Limbaugh's firing from ESPN because people thought what he said was provocative.

To refresh, Limbaugh made these moronic comments against a very good black quarterback named Donovan McNabb.

"Sorry to say this, I don't think he's been that good from the get-go. I think what we've had here is a little social concern in the NFL. The media has been very desirous that a black quarterback do well. There is a little hope invested in McNabb, and he got a lot of credit for the performance of this team that he didn't deserve. The defense carried this team."

Clarke recounted more firings in sports over controversial statements.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade then brought up Glenn Beck being criticized for calling President Obama a racist on the set of F&F.

Kilmeade said that Jemele Hill is not facing the criticisms that Beck did.

"It took Sarah Huckabee Sanders to bring it up yesterday and say I think it's unacceptable," he said.

Wow, Trump is calling for Jemele to be fired after railing against free speech and the PC culture that is destroying America.

Sheriff Clarke claims folks said some "tame" things about Obama but the "left came down on that person."

Surprisingly, Kilmeade jumped in, “And they should though because you shouldn’t be calling the president that as you shouldn’t be calling this president that.”

Clarke was caught off guard by Kilmeade using racist attacks on Obama to defend Trump and meekly said, “Well, you know, there’s a double standard on the left, we all know that.”

Let's remember how right wing media treated Obama, shall we?

In honor of @SarahHuckabee saying Jemele Hill should be fired, let's look at how the media disrespected Obama. pic.twitter.com/saXcm0ha8M — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 13, 2017

Not wearing his uniform left Clarke a little exposed out there today. And made him more resentful than usual.