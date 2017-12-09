Steve Doocy: 'It's Heartbreaking' Repealing Obamacare Failed'

During the opening of today's Fox and Friends, the three headed monster were giddy that tax reform is now on the agenda, but co-host Steve Doocy lamented how the GOP failed at repealing and replacing the ACA and said, " It was heartbreaking" to see it not happen.

What was heartbreaking was hearing Doocy mouth those words.

Real heartbreak is losing your health insurance to bogus political talking points and then going bankrupt because of it. Or worse, dying because you are refused or can't afford the services you need.

The trio of Trump apologists were overjoyed that Trump invited the three most conservative Democratic Senators, Manchin, Heitkamp and Donnelly for dinner to discuss tax reform since they are in vulnerable seats.

Kilmeade rehashed the failed repeal and replace nightmare for Trump and again blamed the Congress for not destroying Obamacare while defending Trump, "You get the details done and I'll sign it." Poor Trump never had the chance to sign anything.

And then Kilmeade reiterated how tremendous a move it was for President Trump to have cut a deal with Chuck and Nancy to show the GOP, it's better to be on board with him than not.

Kilmeade said, "It goes to tell you that I'm going to get something done with or without you. You will like it much more if you decide to get in the game."

Doocy followed up almost in tears saying, "Well, it's just so heartbreaking, the president, for so long said if I'm elected I'm going to get repeal and replace Obamacare which the Republicans have said for the last seven years. Then he's elected. They have the chance. They can't do it because they did not have a plan."

Steve really wasn't close to tears, but you get the idea. They are close to tears because Trump has been a total nut, egomaniac and know-nothing since he's been in office.

Where was Trump's plan, Steve-Brian-Ainsley?

Donald ran on the same mantra that Republicans used since Obamacare was made law. He then hired the same wacko, Tom Price, who lead the charge against Obamacare.

Price's own plan was so hurtful that it would have severely disadvantage the sick, old and poor.

Trump and his people had plenty of time to suss out what the GOP plans were during the entire 2016 general election.

And it wasn't a secret that they had none, but you know. Trump will sign anything, so....