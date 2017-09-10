Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Three "500 year" storms SIMULTANEOUSLY. An earthquake of incredible size in Mexico. Fires throughout the West. Houston still reeling. Barbuda uninhabitable. Tampa the LEAST prepared city for a natural disaster. A tiger on a highway. Gators on porches. Abandoned pets tied to trees as Hurricane Irma draws inexorably to the Florida coast. Dear god, we're in a giant game of Jumanji, aren't we?

All things considering, the chance that the Sunday hosts will posit that we're part of some crazy Jumanji game is about equal with the chance that they'll ask any of these guests whether it's time to actually deal with climate change. You know, that issue we liberals have been trying to get then to even acknowledge as a fact for 15+ years now. Just like all the other issues we've been on the right side of and still can't get a seat on that panel.

Odd, that.

