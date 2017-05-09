Trump Diversity Council Member Resigns On-Air After DACA Announcement

Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, told HLN that he "officially resigned" from Trump's Diversity Council "effective immediately" after AG Sessions held a press conference proclaiming the end to Obama's DACA program.

HLN's Carol Costello asked, "You've already turned in your resignation letter to the Trump administration?"

Palomarez replied, "There is no letter. This is it. This is the resignation."

“I tried to work as hard as I could with this administration on this issue. And I continue to want to work with them on other issues like tax reform, like health care reform, and so many other important things, but I really don’t see the logic in doing what we’re doing right now. This did not have to happen.”

Costello followed up, "You are resigning on HLN right now?"

Palomarez said, "I don't see the point in continuing to try to work with people that clearly don't see this issue the way I do."

Key people who pledged to work with Trump are no longer waiting for him to "pivot." It's obvious his so-called presidency is made up of nothing but lies, broken promises and racist actions.