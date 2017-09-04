Trump Plans To Punt DACA To Congress Just In Time For GOP Primary Season

It's outrageous, of course.

Let's get something straight. Trump is ending DACA because Obama created it. That's what Trump's agenda is... destroy everything Obama did — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 3, 2017

Another weekend watching Trump and Republicans like pic.twitter.com/mbdLv7hHv1 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) September 4, 2017

During his "national day of prayer" for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, Donald Trump decided to end DACA, and give Congress six months to resolve the issue.

BREAKING: National Day of Prayer ends with its black-hearted empty souled proclaimer high fiving Satan, pledging to destroy 800,000 lives. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) September 4, 2017

If reports of ending #DACA within 6 months are true, #Congress must work immediately to pass law protecting #Dreamers who only know the US — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017

Minor detail: "It is unclear exactly what would happen after six months if Congress does not act." #DefendDACA https://t.co/4CevNmCQ5s — MIRA Coalition (@MIRACoalition) September 4, 2017

DACA related legislation will never get through this Congress in six months. Trump set it up to blame them when the deportations begin. — ckorenowsky (@ckorenowsky) September 4, 2017

It's not like the Republican Congress has any experience or credibility when it comes to, you know, governing.

And they've got nothing to do in the next six months, either, amirite?

Congress's Sept To-Do List:

Harvey Relief

2018 Budget

Debt Ceiling

Flood Insurance renewal

CHIP renewal



Not on list:

Tax cuts for rich

Wall — 5 Calls 🇺🇸 (@make5calls) September 1, 2017

What else is on the agenda for the next six months? Oh, that's right. Starting their re-election campaigns, including winning the primary for their party. And some MOC's have primary challengers to the right of Slobodan Milosevic. Should make for some interesting "debates" designed to cater to the racist base, eh Paul Ryan? And the other purpose of those debates is to provide fodder for general election ads.

Remember how well that worked out for Todd "Legitimate Rape" Akin?

Expect many more self-inflicted wounds from Republicans over DACA this spring, all because THEIR president, Donald J. Trump, dropped this issue right in their laps.

So either the Republican majority (both houses, something every single Republican would like you to forget) will do something to make this DACA issue go away quickly, or they will reap the whirlwind in the general election as they out-mean and out-racebait each other in their primaries, the end.