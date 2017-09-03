Trump Turns His Ire To South Korea?

The president, who understands less about foreign policy than Fox and Friends' Brian Kilmeade, is now attacking our South Korean allies as Neville Chamberlain appeasers while calling for war via Twitter.

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

If South Korea attacks North Korea, then what? All hell breaks loose.

Does he know that we do have thousands of troops there as well?

Not only is Trump attacking our ally, but he's threatening to pull out of our trade deal with South Korea, at a time when he's helped scare the sh*t out of them with his juvenile war of words with Kim Jung-Un.

And the only thing his boasts and threats have caused are more dangerous responses from North Korea - and he's sent the people of Guam, Japan and South Korea hiding under their desks.

Chris Wallace asked Steve Mnuchin about this on FNS:

Wallace began, "There are reports that President Trump is considering pulling out of our free-trade agreement with South Korea. One is, is that true? And secondly, why would he consider doing that at a time when we need to work with South Korea to face the threat from North Korea?"

Mnuchin response is as clear as mud. "Well, Chris, the president has made clear that when we had trade deficits with countries, we’re going to renegotiate those deals. In the case of South Korea, we obviously provide a lot of military assistance and others, and what we’re doing to protect them. And the president has made it clear that we want a better economic deal. But there's been no decisions made other than renegotiating that trade agreement at this point."

He could be starting another world war (with a nuclear power, no less) but he's going to get us a better trade balance? Isn't that comforting?

As for Gen. Kelly, he's not doing enough to curb this moron's twitter feed or his TV habits.



↓ Story continues below ↓ Mr. Kelly cannot stop Mr. Trump from binge-watching Fox News, which aides describe as the president’s primary source of information gathering.

The president has over a dozen intelligence agencies to turn to, but Trump's primary information gathering service is Sean Hannity?