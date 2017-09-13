Trump's Tax Cut Proposals Are Talking Points And Nothing Else

Axios nabbed the Trump administration's details and proposal for tax breaks for the rich -- I mean "tax reforms" -- sent to Capitol Hill.

Here's a sample of what they consider "policy:"

Reducing tax preparation time and complexity: "Under our plan, 95% of Americans will be able to file their tax return on a single page..." Framing tax cuts as increasing tax fairness: "We will restore fairness by streamlining the tax code and ending special interest tax breaks and loopholes... Our plan will reduce taxes for our Middle Class..." "Win again": The administration will argue for corporate tax cuts as fairness for small business and leveling the playing field for American workers. "Bring it home": The talking points encourage businesses to repatriate overseas profits, labeling the swap from "Offshoring Model" to "American Model."

As usual, Trump is big on rhetoric and small on policy. No policy actually. He does actually have hands, right?

There is no policy here. Just a set of talking points which aren't likely to impress anyone.

But still, the idiots at HR Block gave a large portion of their PAC money to Republicans.

House

Total to Democrats: $49,500

Total to Republicans: $62,500 Senate

Total to Democrats: $20,500

Total to Republicans: $41,200

I doubt they're happy with a one-page filing system that you can do from home without assistance.

Not that that will ever happen, nor is it likely there will actually be "tax reform" passed anytime soon.