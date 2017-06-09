Tucker Carlson And Jeff Lord Whine About Kamau Bell 'Egging On Antifa'

Tucker Carlson is positioning himself as the King of Invented Grievance on Fox News, and who better to reinforce that place than disgraced former CNN Trump shill and professional troll Jeffrey Lord?

Lord was (rightfully) fired from CNN for being a jerk and tweeting Nazi slogans at Media Matters president Angelo Carusone.

In the segment above, Lord first rewrites the history of his firing, making himself the victim of mean politically correct hordes of liberal pitchfork wielders. "I was fired from CNN for mocking Nazi-style tactics from Media Matters," he mewled to Tucker Carlson.

Claiming it was really just all a big joke, Lord went on to claim he was just mocking "people who use Nazi-style tactics, to mock Nazis. white separatist, white supremacist, the Ku Klux Klan, Neo-nazis."

"These people have no role in our American civil society." he whined. "I found it interesting that the president was being accused of not calling out people by name. I called out people by name and I got fired for it."

Actually, no, you dumbass. You got fired for suggesting Angelo Carusone is a Nazi and using Nazi slogans to do it on Twitter.

They then turn to the question of Kamau Bell speaking in Berkeley, with Tucker Carlson characterizing it as "egging on antifa," as if calling for people to defend the immigrants, the poor, the oppressed is somehow a sin.

To be clear here, this claim is entirely the invention of right wing media. It started on the Daily Caller and Pajamas Media a few days ago, and hasn't really caught on. So who better than Tucker and Jeff Lord to turn up the heat on a Black CNN commentator?

Here comes the grievance bait for Fox News' grievance-addicted viewers. "It sounds to me like if you were prevented speaking at a Trump rally, and Kamau Bell is cheering on antifa, there's a double standard at CNN depending on what your political views are," Carlson said, oozing faux concern all over Lord.

I'm just going to go out on a limb here and assume Tucker Carlson doesn't understand the difference between a paid commentator actively supporting a candidate for office and a paid commentator calling for social justice. What other explanation could there possibly be?