Utah Nurse Says She Feels 'Betrayed' By University Police And Hospital Security

University of Utah Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels joined Alysin Camerota on CNN New Day. , along with attorney Cara Porter to discuss the infamous video in which Wubbels was arrested.

"Alex, how did it get to that point?" Camerota asked.

"I have no idea. I can't speak for Officer Payne," Wubbles said.

"What I can say is that I stood my ground. I stood forward to protect the patient. as a nurse, any nurse, I think, would have done exactly what I did."

Camerota asked what was going through her head during the arrest.

"I was scared to death. Obviously I was very frightened," she said.

"And I think since this has happened, i've been able to sort of surmise that I feel betrayed. I feel betrayed by the police officers. I feel betrayed by my university police and security."

Camerota asked why.

"Because I called them. I went down into the emergency department to get help, to have someone protect me because I felt unsafe from Officer Payne from the beginning."

She said he was "aggressive from the beginning" and agitated.

"When you called your own hospital security, how did they respond?" Camerota asked.

"By just standing there, looking at their phones, telling me that they couldn't protect me."

She also said the police told her they needed to take the blood "and there were civil remedies and, you know, if they were doing something illegal, it was like the fruit of the poisonous tree, and basically they were just -- once I realized it, I thought, these guys don't have any -- they are going to get what they want, no matter what."

Wubbles said she spoke with the Salt Lake City police department and that the deputy chief of police apologized.

"He said this should never have happened. I agreed with that. We started making conversation about how to prevent this from happening ever again. Unlike a conversation we had a week later with the university police and university security, who, after about a 45-minute conversation, still had not apologized. When I brought it up, they continued to defend their officers and I just didn't feel like that was appropriate."