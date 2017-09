Former Mexican President Vicente Fox has had a great time posting hilarious videos roasting Donald Trump since he took office. He also has a very active twitter feed, with gems such as:

.@realDonaldTrump how many times do we have to tell you? You can keep tweeting, but we won't pay the #FuckingWall. https://t.co/pfOwLSBocB — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 28, 2017

With Steve Bannon out, there's only @VP left in @realDonaldTrump's original suicide squad. Guess it's family first from now on, right, Don? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 18, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump knowing that you like to have fake magazines, I'm proposing this one, only this one is a fake cover of the real deal. pic.twitter.com/tcJXIgiPKa — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 14, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump leaving on vacation, huh? What for? If you're not happy with your job, just leave. After all, it was never for you. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 4, 2017

My personal favorite:

Hey Trump, I'm watching this really bad reality TV show with low ratings called Survivor White House. I can't change the channel. Sad! — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) July 31, 2017

Well, now he has topped himself with this gem of a video. From props to hilarious digs to live musical acts - the entire thing is magical.

Vicente 2020 has my vote!