Vicente Fox Rips Trump On DACA: 'Didn't Have Balls To Say It Himself'
"Don't Sugarcoat It" Award Hall-of-Famer Vicente Fox took to Twitter yesterday (a place where Donald was sure to see it) and called out Trump for his cowardice, letting Jeff Sessions announce his DACA "decision."
"Trump you have failed America cancelling DACA," he says in the Twitter video. "It is the worst action you've ever done against the ones that cannot defend themselves. This measure is cruel and heartless, worse than any machine. You're cancelling the future of 800,000 children and young people."
"You're so mistaken. The future of any country is in the minorities which will be majorities in a few years. You cannot stop the change, the progress, the future of that great nation. I hope your grandsons will never be in this terrible situation."
And that's not all...
Comments