WH Press Secretary: 'Fireable Offense' To Call Trump White Supremacist

ESPN SportsCenter host Jemelle Hill tweeted some truth about Donald Trump on Monday.

He loves black people so much that he pandered to racists by using a flag that unquestionably stands for dehumanizing black people. https://t.co/ukbl3RodoP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Things escalated as her tweetstorm took on momentum, until she tweeted this.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

And this.

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

None of what she said is a lie. It's all true.

When asked about the tweets today, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was outraged.

"I think that's one of the more outrageous comments anyone could make and certainly I think a fireable offense by ESPN," she huffed.

The White House Press Secretary just called for an employee of a private corporation to be fired for exercising her First Amendment rights. Let that sink in for a minute.

This comes on the heels of Congress passing a joint resolution condemning white supremacy, although there was some initial doubt as to whether Trump would sign it.

Sanders assured everyone today that he was "looking forward" to signing it, even though the resolution called the Charlottesville attack an act of "domestic terrorism."

In 2012, Donald Trump worked for NBC, making The Apprentice. Here's what he had to say about President Obama.

Funny how no one called for his firing over that, or his birtherism, or all of the other ways he put his white supremacy out for the world to see, isn't it?