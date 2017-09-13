WH Press Secretary: 'Fireable Offense' To Call Trump White Supremacist
ESPN SportsCenter host Jemelle Hill tweeted some truth about Donald Trump on Monday.
Things escalated as her tweetstorm took on momentum, until she tweeted this.
And this.
None of what she said is a lie. It's all true.
When asked about the tweets today, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was outraged.
"I think that's one of the more outrageous comments anyone could make and certainly I think a fireable offense by ESPN," she huffed.
The White House Press Secretary just called for an employee of a private corporation to be fired for exercising her First Amendment rights. Let that sink in for a minute.
This comes on the heels of Congress passing a joint resolution condemning white supremacy, although there was some initial doubt as to whether Trump would sign it.
Sanders assured everyone today that he was "looking forward" to signing it, even though the resolution called the Charlottesville attack an act of "domestic terrorism."
In 2012, Donald Trump worked for NBC, making The Apprentice. Here's what he had to say about President Obama.
Funny how no one called for his firing over that, or his birtherism, or all of the other ways he put his white supremacy out for the world to see, isn't it?
Comments