While Trying On Gloves, Trump Tells Press: 'My Hands Are Too Big'

As he was putting on plastic gloves to serve food to the flood victims in Houston on Saturday, Trump reminded everybody about Marco Rubio's taunts against him during the 2016 presidential primary.

During a Rubio rally, he told his fans that Trump couldn't be trusted because of the size of his hands.

He's like 6'2'' which is why I don't understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5'2". Have you seen his hands?" "And you know what they say about guys with small hands, (pause) You can't trust 'em!"

This is a particularly sore spot for Trump. Longtime nemesis Graydon Carter dubbed him a "short-fingered vulgarian" in an article for Spy and Trump has been sensitive about this taunt about his shortcomings since. Rubio knew exactly how to get under his skin. And Trump's nature, being what it is, responded to the taunts during a Fox News debate.

"He hit my hands. Nobody has ever hit my hands, I've never heard of this word - look at those hands. Are they small hands? if they're small something else must be small. I guarantee you, there's no problem. There's no problem."

That was the level our political discourse had devolved into during the Clown Car wars.

So Trump was exploiting a tragedy for a photo op serving food at the NRG Stadium in Houston when he tried on a pair of gloves.

As the cameras closed in on, he looked at them and said, "My hands are too big."