Why Did CNN Have A White Nationalist Debate 'Immigration'?

Think Progress noticed that CNN bookers scraped the bottom of the barrel for one Labor Day pundit, Dan Stein:

The participants were Democratic strategist Maria Cordona and Dan Stein, who was identified as the president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). CNN did not mention FAIR’s deep roots in white supremacy, eugenics, and white nationalism. The organization was founded by John Tanton, who founded FAIR to keep America “a majority-white population.” Stein’s decades-long career leading an organization that openly promotes white nationalist ideals is anything but reasonable. A casual viewer of the CNN segment, however, would know nothing about Stein’s history.

No wonder Stein just came out and said it on CNN this morning.

The Trump base will only accept the "arbitrary amnesty" program known as DACA if the rest of the racist trump "immigration" agenda, including the border wall, get passed "by Democrats."

Number one, last time I check there's a Republican majority in both houses of Congress.

Number two, Mexico is gonna pay for the wall. (Snark, but really: poll numbers for the wall amongh Trump supporters plummets when US taxpayers will pay for it.)

Number three, Trump has no intention of actually building a wall. He's lying. If he was serious, he'd treat the project the way an actual real estate developer does. Making sure the ground beneath can support the structure, and working with lawyers to acquire the land necessary to build it. "The Wall" is another BS lie to keep the Trump chumps cheering.

