Why Is Ivanka Trump On Staff At The White House, Again?

It would be easy for me to drag Ivanka Trump here: her shallow "lifestyle brand" image, being 36 and calling her father 'Daddy,' the utter hypocrisy of her father's "America First" jingoism and her own overseas slave-labor dependence.

But all of that would not matter if she didn't have an official position in the White House complete with security clearance.

She WORKS there. And it does not matter if she takes a salary or not -- she and her father have decided that she will work in the White House and that means she works for the people of the United States.

Which is why this interview in the Financial Times is so worthy of ridicule:

Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me. That my presence in and of itself would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values ... It's not going to happen. To those critics, shy of turning my father into a liberal, I'd be a failure to them. To voice dissent publicly would mean I'm not part of the team. When you're part of a team, you're part of a team.

Okay, I totally get that. But what I don't get is why she's even there. She can't trust her father to stand up for her Jewish religion against Charlottesville Tiki Torch Nazis, for G-d's sake.

Then again, while that drama was unfolding, she and her fabulously wealthy handsome heir husband who is ALSO a White House advisor were in..."Vermont for a short holiday in the mountains." No, really.

The trip did not go as planned. Within 24 hours, the president had reasserted in a press conference that “both sides” had been responsible for the violence, adding that “very fine” people had been on the side of the neo-Nazis. In Vermont, Kushner got on the phone and tried to mitigate the situation. Ivanka, meanwhile, attempted to do what she had come on vacation to do: tune out. She cracked open a book. She did not watch her father’s press conference as it happened.

She "tuned out" while her Daddy both-sidered Neo-Nazis.

The Obama White House had this to say: