210,000 Gallons Of Crude Oil Leaked By Keystone Pipeline In South Dakota

Protesters warned over and over again that a leak in the Keystone Pipeline could be disastrous, but when Trump was elected, he was determined to pay off his benefactors however he could (and kick Obama in the teeth too) so he reversed all of the orders Obama had signed to block the pipeline so they could move forward.

At the time Trump reversed those orders he proclaimed, "It’s gonna be an incredible pipeline — the greatest technology known to man or woman. And frankly, we’re very proud of it."

Today CNN reports a spill of 210,000 gallons of crude oil in South Dakota.

According to Brian Walsh, spokesman for the state's Department of Environment and Natural Resources, it is the largest Keystone oil spill in South Dakota.

In a statement, TransCanada says they shut everything down as soon as the spill was discovered. "The safety of the public and environment are our top priorities and we will continue to provide updates as they become available," they assured.

Meanwhile, Nebraska still has major concerns about spills and water contamination and is considering whether to approve another piece of the pipeline in their state.

Any chance of a spill is too large a chance. The pipeline should never have been allowed to proceed in the first place.

Watch the report about the spill above, via NBC affiliate KVLY in North Dakota.

UPDATE:

Proving there really is a tweet for everything, Donald Trump weighs in.