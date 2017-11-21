Breitbart Editor-in-chief: Women Changed 'Rape' To Mean 'Any Sex That The Woman Ends Up Regretting'

Alex Marlow, the editor-in-chief of Breitbart News, argued on Tuesday that women had changed the definition of the word "rape" to mean "any sex that the women ends up regretting."

Marlow made the remarks during an interview on SiriusXM Patriot's Breitbart News Daily that was obtained by Media Matters.

"Rape used to have a narrow definition. Rape used to have a definition where it was -- it was brutality, it was forced sexual attack and penetration," the Breitbart editor-in-chief opined. "Now it's become, really, any sex that the woman ends up regretting that she had."

According to Marlow, the word "rape" has lost its meaning because women use it falsely.

"You guys can do this in your own mind, where rape used to mean something," he continued. "We used to all knew what it meant. And then now we don't know what it means. And then we don't know what's credible and what's not. And now everyone is going to come forward."