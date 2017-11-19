Chance The Rapper's Plea: 'Come Back, Barack!'

Something we can all agree on: a real president in the oval office would be welcome right now.

Source: EW Weekly



On Saturday Night Live, Chance the Rapper teamed with Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd to give us something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving: a digital short music video begging former President Barack Obama to return to office and relieve Trump of his current duties.

“Every night, I turn the TV on and cry,” they crooned, channeling a ’90s R&B act like Boyz II Men. “I feel like we’re all going to die. So come back Barack! Even though it’s not allowed, we want you back somehow. I need you in my life… Like really bad, like world war bad.”

“We didn’t know just what he had,” Chance sings. “Now things are really bad.”