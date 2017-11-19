Chance The Rapper's Plea: 'Come Back, Barack!'

Something we can all agree on: a real president in the oval office would be welcome right now.

On Saturday Night Live, Chance the Rapper teamed with Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd to give us something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving: a digital short music video begging former President Barack Obama to return to office and relieve Trump of his current duties.

“Every night, I turn the TV on and cry,” they crooned, channeling a ’90s R&B act like Boyz II Men. “I feel like we’re all going to die. So come back Barack! Even though it’s not allowed, we want you back somehow. I need you in my life… Like really bad, like world war bad.”

“We didn’t know just what he had,” Chance sings. “Now things are really bad.”


