C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Clan Of Xymox

I don't know if it's a happening everywhere but there seems to be a bit of a goth minitrend happening around here I live. Not really too much in "Let's dress up like Hot Topic was in business during the Victorian era" fashion thing too much but a whole lot in some musical tastes and styles of some of the sounds a handful of "the kids" around these parts are making. Dark, brooding, icy and spooooky sounds wrapped in a raincoat and walking around in the morning fog kind of stuff.

I joked with my wife (who was part of the scene in the 1980's) that "before you know it, Clan Of Xymox is going to go on tour or something." I was going through some emails this morning and what do you know. Clan of Xymox ARE touring.

Here's a song by them that I must've heard a million times a few decades ago. What are you listening to tonight?