C&L's Music Club Remembers Malcolm Young

By Dale Merrill

Though his little brother Angus got all the spotlight as the guitar slinger in AC/DC, you cannot discount Malcolm Young's six-string contributions to the band.

He was the rhythm anchor and the foundation of all the riffs. He created a lot of the classic ones for the band too and he never needed more than a couple chords to come up with them too. There's a reason why he was the leader of the band.

Over the years I've heard a musical intellectual or two knock on AC/DC for being simple and lunkheaded. Of course they were. Their intent was to rock out and get everyone to boogie. There isn't anything at all wrong with that. Not digging some AC/DC is like not digging pizza or blue jeans. You know who doesn't like blue jeans? Rush Limbaugh. I rest my case.

Malcolm Young passed away yesterday at the age of 64 after a 3 year battle with dementia.

What are you listening to tonight?


