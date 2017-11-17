Conservative Ohio Lawmaker Resigns After Being Caught In His Office With Another Man

An Ohio lawmaker resigned his office after he was discovered engaging in some sort of unspecified sexual behavior with another man.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, State Rep. Wes Goodman was confronted with evidence of his sexual encounter with the man in his office, and resigned shortly thereafter.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger gave a statement on Wednesday where he said, "I was alerted to details yesterday afternoon regarding [Goodman's] involvement in inappropriate behavior related to his state office. I met with him later in the day where he acknowledged and confirmed the allegations. It became clear that his resignation was the most appropriate course of action for him, his family, the constituents of the 87th House District and this institution.”

Goodman issued a statement of his own, saying “We all bring our own struggles and our own trials into public life. That has been true for me, and I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service. For those whom I have let down, I’m sorry. As I move onto the next chapter of my life, I sincerely ask for privacy for myself, my family, and my friends.”

Goodman is married and describes himself on his now-locked Twitter page as "Christian. American. Conservative. Republican."

He also sold himself as one of those "family values" fellows, the good clean conservative standing up for good heterosexual values, denying what are clearly his own preferences.

Here is a basic lesson for men to learn: Offices are for work. Offices are not for sex.

Also, another basic lesson for conservatives to learn: Do not condemn homosexuality and try to criminalize it when you know from first-hand experience it is natural and human. Stop pretending "family values" means men and women living in harmony together. Sometimes it's not that at all, right?

Then you won't choose to do things in your offices that make you have to apologize and resign. Really. Try it.