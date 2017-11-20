Cult 45: Trump Voter Would Ask Trump To Verify What Jesus Said

CNN had another Trump supporter (no, CNN, they are Republicans. Republican Trump supporters. Don't you dare call it Trumpism) panel and one of the participants let loose this doozy:

"If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, 'Hold on a second. I need to check with the President if it's true.'"

One woman on the panel rolled her eyes, and the other two women made that big smile deer-in-the-headlights face rather than disagree.

Have they even read Matthew 10:33? Something about if you deny Jesus before men, Jesus will deny you before God. Blonde Republicans sat there and smiled at the camera while a guy blasphemed. So much for Christian Coalition!

This person admits he held a "Blacks for Trump" sign at a rally at Mar-a-Lago.

Stupid TV anchors wondering how people could follow a man so wicked and evil as Charles Manson then, without irony, play interviews of Moore and Trump supporters who compare these men to Jesus. — Political Glutton (@politicalglutto) November 20, 2017