Cult 45: Trump Voter Would Ask Trump To Verify What Jesus Said
CNN had another Trump supporter (no, CNN, they are Republicans. Republican Trump supporters. Don't you dare call it Trumpism) panel and one of the participants let loose this doozy:
"If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, 'Hold on a second. I need to check with the President if it's true.'"
One woman on the panel rolled her eyes, and the other two women made that big smile deer-in-the-headlights face rather than disagree.
Have they even read Matthew 10:33? Something about if you deny Jesus before men, Jesus will deny you before God. Blonde Republicans sat there and smiled at the camera while a guy blasphemed. So much for Christian Coalition!
This person admits he held a "Blacks for Trump" sign at a rally at Mar-a-Lago.
