Donald Trump Freaks Out At LaVar Ball: 'IT WAS ME' Who Saved Your Son

Earlier, Donald Trump renewed his feud with LaVar Ball, the bombastic father of one of the three UCLA basketball players who was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting because he's not sufficiently kissing his ring with gratitude.

On Monday, Ball told CNN he still wouldn't praise Trump for getting the UCLA players out of China saying he would have thanked him if those players rode out of China on Air Force One.

The man-baby was very cranky this morning and it showed. But this Twitter rant was particular more unhinged than normal.

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

...LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Trump was very nasty calling Ball an "ungrateful fool."

Racist, much?

I know his white nationalist supporters are happy he's putting Ball in his place.

Even CNN's Chris Cillizza was as horrified calling Trump a "credit hog."

The credit-hogging by Trump is actually the least toxic thing he is doing in these two tweets this morning. What's far worse is the racial dog-whistling he offers up by describing Ball as a "poor man's version of Don King -- without the hair" and blasting him as an "ungrateful fool."

When somebody like LaVar Ball so easily forces Trump into an all-caps Twitter rage is quite revealing.

I've never seen an adult act in this way, ever.

You know other foreign leaders are taking notes and checking them twice.