WATCH: Moore Supporter's Unhinged 'Godly' Rant On Velshi & Ruhle

Janet Porter, the founder of an Ohio faith-based group "Faith2Action," filibustered, proselytized and interrupted her way through MSNBC's Velshi and Ruhle interview, making numerous counter-allegations against the media and women who came forward against Roy Moore.

It was a lot of manic nonsense about Moore throughout a very long and annoying interview.

She began by pronouncing how "godly" Moore is and "has a character of impeccable values."

"And that's just not something you can fake every single day for 40 years in a row. It just can't be done, "Porter said.

Her first salvo out of the gate was that he's too godly to be faking.

Ruhle responded by saying, "That's not necessarily true. There are a lot of people in history who have claimed to be men of the cloth, faith leaders, and turned out to be scam artists. I'm not saying Roy Moore is, but we can't say that you can't fake it for 20 years because people have."

It went downhill from there.

She then denied there were ever any rumors against Roy Moore. She said that his removal from the bench twice was not an issue. She said his breaking of laws he was supposed to uphold was righteous because he was "standing for the law of God and he was standing for religious liberty."

Then for the next eight minutes or so, she attacked the victims and claimed that the reason Gloria Alred will not turn over Beverly Young Nelson's HS yearbook for independent analysis is because his signature was a phony.

If the signature doesn't fit, you must acquit!

She dismissed Leigh Corfman's confessions entirely and lied by saying the media made accusers like her come forward

I thought Velshi and Ruhle gave her way too long leash to spew her nonsense, even though she sounded like a nut throughout the interview.