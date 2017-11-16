Fox And Friends: Why Is It An Abuse Of Power For Trump To Demand Investigation Of Hillary Clinton?

The trio of co-hosts on Trump's most influential show was flabbergasted that Hillary said the uranium story had already been debunked by the media and were outraged as to why it's supposedly wrong for Trump call for a special counsel prosecution against her.

Fox And Friends played video of Clinton saying that the Uranium one story "has been debunked countless times and it's "nothing but a false charge" to distract attention from the Trump administration and called it "an abuse of power."

She called Trump's actions an authoritarian attempt to smear your political rivals.

You can imagine how this video sent a chill up their collective legs.

Steve Doocy jumped in, "But what if laws were broken? Hello?"

Ainsley was very upset and went dictator on us all.

She said, "What is the DOJ supposed to do? If the most powerful man in the country sees that there's a problem, he shouldn't be able to say you need to investigate because that would be an abuse of power? That's what he is there for! That's what the DOJ is there for."

Oh, no.

The DOJ doesn't hold meetings with the president to find out who he wants them to target. That is an abuse of power. Our Justice Department doesn't serve at the whim of the White House.

Trump only sees the Bob Mueller special counsel as a problem to him and that's why they've focused on this story again. Only in banana republics are dictators allowed to use their law enforcement branch to punish their political rivals, not in a democracy.

Even Trump's AG Jeff Sessions rebuffed angry Rep. Jim Jordan's call for a special counsel by telling him, "It would take a factual basis that meets the standards of the appointment of a special counsel."

And why does Ainsley trust a president so much who has made 1,628 false or misleading claims over 298 days?

Of course reality, truth and facts have no place in a Fox and Friends broadcast that is not favorable to the Trump administration.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Ainsley then claimed that it was Hillary who was acting alike a dictator.

She continued, "Also she says in that statement, she says, "Has Uranium One been debunked -- Uranium One has been debunked countless times by the press and by independent experts." Who's the press? CNN? Wall Street Journal -- Wall Street -- I mean, The Washington Post? The New York Times?"

All Trump propagandists trash any real news services.

What about Forbes. Ainsley? They aren't a left wing magazine. In James Conca's thorough story, he debunked the entire allegations as "a big nothing burger."

His article

Claims of Clinton-Russia Uranium Collusion Are A Real Empty Barrel read his entire article to get the real scope and picture of what Trump and his minions are claiming.

Politifact also debunked it: Donald Trump says Hillary Clinton 'gave up' one-fifth of U.S. uranium to Russia

Kilmeade jumped in and said, "Her defenders say nine other agencies had to sign off on it. Peter Schweizer wrote about this at least two years ago in his book Clinton Cash, which was picked up and excerpted by The New York Times."

You gotta love this. On one hand Fox and Friends claims the New York Times is bogus and then with the other hand they hype them when it is convenient.

You'll never hear Kilmeade explain that Schweizer's book was an oppo-research outing that was paid for by Steve Bannon's group, funded by the Mercer family.

And Ghidorah three headed monster obviously ignored their own colleague Fox News' Shep Smith, who debunked the entire story as well.