Hannity Flips Out At CNN Over Report On Advertisers Boycotting Him

Fox News host Sean Hannity lashed out on Sunday after CNN host Brian Stelter accused him of being obsessed with Hillary Clinton so he did not have to talk about the daily scandals coming out of President Donald Trump's White House.

During a segment on CNN's Reliable Sources, Stelter suggested that the the Fox News program Hannity be renamed to The Clinton Scandal Hour because of its daily focus on often-debunked "conspiracy theories" surrounding the former Democratic presidential nominee.

Stelter spoke with Media Matter's Angelo Carusone, who is encouraging advertisers to boycott Hannity, earning him spiteful condemnation from the Fox News host.

According to Carusone, there will eventually be a "critical mass of advertisers who don't want to be associated with the program anymore." And he believes that will forces Fox News to take Hannity off the air.

As the interview was underway on CNN, Hannity retweeted a message from Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera.

Watching fast talking @GoAngelo of #MediaMatters on #CNN attempting to justify his creepy, totalitarian campaign to censor what Americans can watch on television. With his attacks on @seanhannity he’s gone a bridge too far & failed — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 19, 2017

And moments later, Hannity authored a tweet of his own, accusinig CNN of giving "a platform and pass to a known racist, anti Semitic bigot."

" record is atrocious as they are the most anti free speech, pro censorship group in America," he added.