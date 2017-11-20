Hannity Gets EPIC Takedown By Lawyer For Roy Moore Accuser!

Paula Cobia, an attorney for one of Roy Moore's numerous accusers of underage sexual assault, definitely wants to get the story of her client and Moore's other victims out to the public.

She appeared on Don Lemon's show Friday night for a powerful, emotional interview. She even called out Roy Moore's "Jesus complex" on air.

But she's not going on Hannity. Her response to an invitation from Fox producers is one for the ages:

Mr. Hannity has belittled, defamed, and engaged in an on-air intimidation campaign against the victims of Mr. Moore. He is totally uninterested in discovering the truth. He gave Mr. Moore a lazy, softball interview which his own panel did not find credible. In fact, the panel mocked Mr. Moore over his inconsistencies and lies.

Hannity and his network are the go-to outlet for guilty Republicans to get washed in "Roger Ailes memory erase juice." Hannity, in particular, gets paid over two million dollars A MONTH to tell weak-minded Republican voters who is guilty (Hillary, always Hillary) and who is a victim of the liberal conspiracy of Hillary (any Republican caught with his pants down, literally or metaphorically or both).

It's not enough to refuse to go on Fox. When you do, go public with the invitation and tell them why. Paul Cobia showed everyone how to do it.