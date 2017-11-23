Happy Thanksgiving! Michael Flynn Appears To Have Flipped

It's starting to look like Robert Mueller may have given the Resistance another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. The New York Times is reporting that Flynn's lawyers have notified Trump's legal team that they can no longer talk about the Mueller probe.

This is the clearest indication that Flynn is either a cooperating witness or is trying to work out a plea deal with prosecutors. This is also potentially awful for news for Trump, as Flynn could only work out a plea deal on the litany of serious charges he personally faces if he had even more incriminating information to share about Trump.

Prior to this call, reportedly on Wednesday evening, Flynn's lawyers had been sharing information with Trump's lawyers. Welp, not anymore. And this can't be helping the toddler in chief feel any better.

So what does this actually mean? Well, in normal cases with multiple defendants, it is pretty common for defense attorneys to share information. Why would it stop now? If one defendant is cooperating with prosecutors, but the other is still under active investigation, they must cease sharing information. Now just a reminder - this is all still speculation. It is possible that Flynn is not cooperating *yet*, but all indications point to the fact that he probably is.

Flynn making a deal would give an incredible trove on information to Robert Mueller's team, reaching back to the campaign trail and leading into the first few months of the administration. Flynn's ties to Russia, in particular, would be of interest to Mueller, as would payments he received from the Turkish government (that he never declared).

Happy Thanksgiving, y'all!