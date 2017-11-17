Megyn Kelly Scolds Trump And Moore For 'Having The Gall' To Attack Franken

Megyn Kelly took a few minutes out of her show today to point out the hypocrites named Donald Trump and Roy Moore.

Kelly has found a niche for herself since moving to NBC by highlighting sexual assault and harassment charges against powerful men, a topic she's familiar with from her time at Fox News.

Kelly led off by pointing out that "we could soon have not one, but two sitting U.S. Senators accused of sexual assault."

After outlining Leeann Tweeden's charge against Senator Al Franken and Trump's idiotic tweets about it...

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

...she found her groove.

"Who that has been accused of sexual assault would have the gall to preach to others about sexual misconduct," she mocked. "How infuriating that would be. How tone deaf, Mr. President."

Kelly noted that Franken had apologized in a full statement (and also a personal apology to Tweeden) before pointing out that Roy Moore also tweeted a stupid tweet about Franken.

"Hello, Roy," she snarked. "Nine women, most were teenagers at the time they were assaulted. The allegations against Roy Moore which go back decades and Moore's campaign insists are politically motivated range from unwanted pursuit to groping to assault."

"So, is this guy going to be our next senator?"

Great question. Is he? Alabama is a tough state to call, but when the governor can't bring herself to deny him a vote because she's a forced-birth zealot who really doesn't care much for the life after it's a child and not a fetus, I tend to think Moore will be delivered to DC.