Boing Boing: Memo to Facebook—the Fair Housing Act became the law of the land in 1968.

Booman Tribune: Memo to America—there’s a bear in the House.

BlueNC: Memo to North Carolina—Duke Energy’s coal ash mess has seeped into your public universities.

Informed Comment: Memo to the #MAGA crowd—Mexico is kicking America’s ass in solar power generation.

The Moderate Voice: Memo to the Trump Pentagon—Americans are still waiting for answer about what happened to our soldiers in Niger.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The commander in chief has an obligation to be militarily competent." (Congressman Newt Gingrich, after the Blackhawk Down disaster in Somalia, October 7, 1993.)

