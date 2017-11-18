Navy Pilot Displays Art Ability, His Bosses Are Not Amused

I think this is hysterical, but I can see their, uh, point:

Los Angeles (AFP) - The US Navy was left red-faced Friday after a pilot painted an enormous outline of a penis in the sky using the condensation trails from his multi-million-dollar warplane.

Residents of the town of Okanogan, in the western state of Washington, had been stunned to see the F-18 jet scrawling the phallic symbol on Thursday, and several photos quickly circulated online.

Navy officials acknowledged one of their crews was behind the stunt, saying the aircraft "left a condensed air trail resembling an obscene image to observers on the ground."

"The actions of this aircrew were wholly unacceptable and antithetical to Navy core values," Lieutenant Commander Leslie Hubbell, a spokeswoman for the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island, said in a statement.

"We have grounded the aircrew and are conducting a thorough investigation -- and we will hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

"The Navy apologizes for this irresponsible and immature act," she added.