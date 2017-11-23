Republican On Roy Moore: 'I'd Break His Face' If It Was My Daughter

The first-term Republican congressman and former Navy SEAL gave some much needed straight talk about the morally bankrupt politics of supporting a man accused of sexually assaulting children.

Source: The Hill

Republican Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) ripped Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday, telling CNN he would have physically attacked Moore if he had sexually assaulted his own daughter.

"All I know is what I've seen," Taylor said. "I saw the man give his interview. Me personally, I don't think it was sufficient enough."

"The 14-year-old girl that was there, I can tell you right now if it was my daughter, I'd break his face, I'd break his fingers, and I'd probably do a lot worse," Taylor told CNN's John Berman, referring to allegations of Moore's sexual misconduct with a 14 year old in the 70s, when he was 32.

Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, told Berman that he didn't find Moore's denials to be credible and said he wouldn't be "comfortable" supporting him.

"I think that the president has probably looked at raw politics, and the alternative, of course, would jeopardize his agenda in a very close Senate," Taylor said.

"The people can have their feelings about that, whether he should do it or not ... but I certainly don't feel comfortable with [Moore's] explanation and everything that happened," he added.