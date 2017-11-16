Roy Moore Holds A Press Conference With Faith Leaders, Then Walks Out On It

Roy Moore's press conference with "faith leaders" in Alabama just ended spectacularly, with Moore walking out on everyone rather than answering questions about nine accusers' allegations that he pursued them when they were teenagers.

CBS News reports it all began with a statement from a group of so-called pastors who had signed a letter which read in part: "We stand with Judge Roy Moore, a man of integrity who has never wavered from his valiant defense of the unborn, the Ten Commandments, and the Constitution. We are confident the voters of Alabama will not be fooled by suspiciously timed accusations without evidence and will reject the politics of personal destruction led by the Washington Post."

Despite the fact that the letter was ostensibly signed by over 50 pastors, only six attended the press conference on Moore's behalf, one of whom was Andy Schlafly, son of Phyllis. After those six reaffirmed their belief in Moore's character, Moore stepped up to the podium to tell some folksy stories and shake his fist.

We begin with this:

Roy Moore...makes a hemorrhoids joke. pic.twitter.com/spAe5mz6fQ — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 16, 2017

Responding to calls for him to step down, Moore snarled, "I'll tell you who needs to step down, that's Mitch McConnell."

"There's been comments about me taking a stand. I'll quit standing when they lay me on that box and put me in the ground," he vowed.

At that time, the floor was opened for questions from reporters, as shown in the video above As they asked about the allegations against him, Faith2Action President Janet Porter became visibly frustrated, shielding him from any comments about his alleged sexual advances toward teenage girls.

Ultimately, Moore's wife Kayla joined him and the two walked out defiantly without answering any questions.

The latest polls show Moore down by 8 points to Democrat Doug Jones. Will Billionaire Bucks and religious hypocrites save him?