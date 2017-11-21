Flip Benham Actually Defends Pedophilia To Excuse Roy Moore

Anti-LGBT and abortion activist Flip Benham came up with the most sickening excuses for Moore's sexual desires for underage girls on an Alabama radio program on Monday.

Benham is an Evangelical Christian minister from North Carolina who is part of Operation Rescue and Operation Save America.

All I can say is keep your underage daughters away from this man.

Benham was one of the speakers at Moore's Faith Leaders Press Conference that was organized last Friday by Janet Porter of Faith2 Action.

On Monday, he was interviewed by Alabama radio hosts Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg on their “Matt & Aunie” show about the press conference, and as Kyle Mantyla writes,"To say that the interview was a debacle would be an understatement."

This moron claimed that back in 1970's, after Moore returned from Vietnam and went to law school, all age-appropriate and legal-to-seduce ladies were already married so he had to dip into the pedophilia school of dating.

Benham said, “Judge Roy Moore graduated from West Point and then went on into the service, served in Vietnam and then came back and was in law school. All of the ladies, or many of the ladies that he possibly could have married were not available then, they were already married, maybe, somewhere. So he looked in a different direction and always with the [permission of the] parents of younger ladies … He did that because there is something about a purity of a young woman, there is something that is good, that’s true, that’s straight and he looked for that.”

Flip is describing the mindset of an active pedophile. Holy sh*t.

By the way, yesterday on the Today show, Moore accuser Leigh Corfman revealed that her parents did NOT know Moore was taking her to his place. So even that weak excuse is a lie.

Co-host Matt Murphy told him that Kayla was divorced, which destroys his disguising purity example.

As Benham tried to interrupt the hosts, Murphy said, "Flip, before you start spouting off at the mouth, you need to know what you're talking."

Andrea Lindenberg said, "That's confirmation that he did date teenagers, Flip?"

A mortified Benham replied, "How would I know that?"

Andrea replied, "You're telling us he had to come back and that he was having to date teenagers because other women were already married, Flip. You can talk over me, but nobody hears you."

Then Flip posed another pedophile question by asking if it's OKAY for a man who's thirty years old to date a "young lady" and court a 14-year-old girl with the permission of the parents.

Both hosts yelled, "No!" Not in my house and not in the 80's."

Flip said, "So who determined that?"

Lindenberg said, " I did."

Flip replied, "So the parents don't have the right to do that?"

That's right you sick bastard.

Host Murphy said in a sarcastic way, "In an effort to get educated by you, is it alright for a MAN to court and date a young lady with her parent's permission who is ten-years-old? Yes or no?"

Flip was finally quiet for a few seconds and then said, I don't think that would happen."

"Yes or no!"

Flip stumbles for the right thoughts. Sometimes it's not easy defending pedophilia.

When he asked Murphy what he was talking about, the talks how host yelled at him. "What are you talking about! I'm using your exact same question, I'm just using a different age, pal!"

Benham was so flustered he began spewing George Carlin jokes as actual biblical questions.

Benham said, "Did God make a stone so heavy he can't lift it? Yes or no?"

Flip, back to the ten-year-old. You have not responded. Flip, I'm just using your rules, buddy. By your logic, you have to answer the question."

Benham kept trying to interrupt instead of answer.

"Is it permissible if the parents agree for a 10-year-old child to date a grown man, yes or no?"

Benham finally said, "No."

Murphy replied, "Congratulations, Flip, now you are in the modern world.”

Thank you Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg for not allowing that twisted f**ker for trying to justify the act of pedophilia as a defense of Roy Moore's past.

These phony people of God like Flip can't sink any lower than this.