Sarah Palin Brags She's Never Been Harassed Because She's 'Packing' A Gun

For some bizarre and inexplicable reason, half-Governor Sarah Palin was in the Capitol building and just happened to run into NBC News reporter Kasie Hunt while there.

The two of them had a little conversation about sexual harassment while they were in the basement.

"It's not a partisan issue, so when we see this happening today I think it leads to a lot of questions about what standards are going to be applied to whom," Palin said.

Hunt then asked Palin whether she has ever experienced sexual harassment in the workplace "as an ambitious woman in public life."

With a twinkly smile and a giggle, Palin answered, "I think a whole lot of people know I'm probably packing so I don't think there's a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me. And I don't mean to be light-hearted about it because this is a serious issue."

Being Sarah Palin, she couldn't just leave it there, though. She went into a word salad rant about how "for too long men have thought they could get away with, be that old school thinking that it's okay to belittle and harass women in general."

So far, so good. But the problem is, Roy Moore needs an out and Sarah Palin realized that halfway through her rambles, so she made the pivot.

"So though floodgates are really open right now, that could lead to a lot of false accusations that really harm an innocent person," she added.

That last part doesn't apply to Democrats, though, just so you're clear. That whole "false accusation" thing is totally partisan and only intended to be an excuse Republicans use.